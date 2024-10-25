Millions of shoppers excluded from chain store loyalty schemes

Play Brightcove video

The cost of living crisis has driven massive new take-up of supermarket loyalty schemes, but new research shows millions of people are locked out of the deals these schemes offer, as ITV News Consumer Editor Chris Choi reports

Shoppers now often face a two-tier retail landscape: one price if you're signed up to a loyalty card - higher prices if you’re not.

New research from Which? shows that millions of shoppers are locked out of the best deals.

We spoke to pensioner Michael King who found signing up for Lidl’s scheme was a trolley load of trouble.

He discovered that his neighbour was getting wine cheaper thanks to the Lidl loyalty scheme.

"I pay more than him on each bottle," he told ITV News. "Suddenly I just discovered that I should have an app."

Lidl’s digital discounts rely on having access to a smartphone or tablet, which the supermarket says enhances customer experience.

Many loyalty schemes also have age restrictions.

Kathryn Wright, the head of loyalty card specialist Antavo, told ITV News the best ways to take advantage of them

Although some like Boots and Superdrug allow you to join from the age of 13, others such as Sainsbury’s, Lidl, Tesco and Waitrose require you to be 18 or over.

Boots, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose require a UK address for sign-up.

For some loyalty schemes, such as Lidl and Waitrose, digital access via apps or email is needed as a requirement.

The consumer campaign group Which? is calling for changes.

Which? consumer expert Rob Lilley-Jones says millions of people can't access the discounts 'through no fault of their own'

Their consumer expert, Rob Lilley-Jones, told ITV News: "There are millions of people across the UK who can't get access to what could be some huge discounts. These are the discounts that people can get if they are a member of a reward or loyalty scheme.

"On average, we found that these discounts can be anywhere from 10% to 33% - so that means a third off some of these products, a huge discount, and millions of people across the UK can't access them, which we think is really unfair."

Retailers say using apps and emails for loyalty schemes allows more personalised offers.

We asked retail expert Jordan Cox for the best ways to get a bargain without a loyalty card

They also say that age restrictions mean underage shoppers don’t get things like alcohol promotions.

The stores say their loyalty schemes have saved shoppers millions - and that they also aim to offer plenty of other good deals but some shoppers feel that their loyalty doesn’t pay.

