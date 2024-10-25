Nicole Scherzinger has paid tribute to former X Factor mentee and Netflix co-star Liam Payne, as it was revealed she was in contact with him on the day he died.

The One Direction star died at the age of 31, after falling from a third-floor balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires last week.

Scherzinger, 46, was an X Factor judge who mentored Liam Payne during his time on the show and helped to put together the band One Direction.

She was due to star alongside Payne and Destiny's Child singer Kelly Rowland in a new Netflix show 'Building the Band'.

Filming had reportedly wrapped just weeks before Payne's death.

In a post on Instagram on Friday, Scherzinger said she was grateful to have known Payne's "sweet soul" and to have had the chance to work with him.

She is currently starring as Norma Desmond in Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical Sunset Boulevard.

The composer said in an interview with Billboard that Scherzinger still performed on stage the night she found out Payne had died, and that he had texted her that day.

Lloyd Webber said: "The fact that she even did the show at all is extraordinary. I mean she is an amazing, amazing woman. She is without any question one of the finest performers I’ve ever worked with."

In an Instagram tribute, Scherzinger said: “Dear Liam, I will forever cherish and treasure the time we shared together, from 15 years ago when One Direction was born, right up until just a few weeks ago.

“It was such a blessing to get to work with you recently. We shared the same love and passion for music and I will forever remember the meaningful and joyful conversations we had.

“It’s been so hard to process that you’re no longer here, but I am grateful to have known your kind heart, sweet soul and character.

“You brought so much joy, light, and laughter to the lives of those that truly knew you. I will ‘miss you’ my friend and carry you in my heart. My thoughts and prayers are with your family.”

Payne's friends, family, girlfriend and fellow celebrities have been among those paying tribute to him in statements posted online.

Among them, his former bandmates Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik and Harry Styles.

In a joint statement, they said that they were “completely devastated” and will miss the singer “terribly”, adding the “memories we shared with him will be treasured forever”.

Payne first auditioned for The X Factor in 2008 when he was 14, singing Frank Sinatra’s Fly Me To The Moon, with judge Cowell telling him to return to the talent show two years later.

He previously said he struggled with alcoholism at the peak of his success with One Direction, describing hitting “rock bottom” to The Diary Of A CEO podcast host, Steven Bartlett.

