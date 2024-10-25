Tech CEO Dean Forbes named as the most influential black person in Britain

Dean Forbes, chief executive of software company Forterro, has been named Britain's most influential black person by The Powerlist 2025.

The 45-year-old, who was twice homeless as a teenager, replaces former Vogue Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful in the top spot.

The Powerlist recognises the UK’s most influential people of African, African Caribbean and African American heritage.

“To be named number one on the Powerlist is an incredible honour," Mr Forbes said.

“My journey, from growing up in south-east London to leading global businesses, has shown me the power of resilience, the importance of community, and seizing every opportunity.

“I hope my story can inspire others from similar backgrounds to believe in their potential and work hard to achieve their dreams."

The founding partner in Kim Kardashian’s Skims clothing range, Emma Grede, is also in the list's top ten along with Adejoke Bakare, the first black British female chef to earn a Michelin star.

Fashion and retail entrepreneur Emma Grede has been named in the top 10 of The Powerlist 2025 Credit: PA

The Powerlist was launched in 2005 to showcase black role models to inspire young people.

Seven-time Formula One champion Sir Lewis Hamilton and former British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful have previously topped the list.

Michael Eboda, chief executive of Powerful Media, the publisher of the Powerlist, said: “What really stood out, beyond Dean’s impeccable track record in business, is how he’s used his skills to truly give back, particularly by supporting community charities through his Forbes Family Group Foundation.

“The judges felt that, more than anyone, Dean had gone above and beyond in this area. He’s unique and truly deserves to be our number one."

