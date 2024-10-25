Zelenskyy claims North Korean troops to be deployed in Ukraine within days

North Korean troops could deployed by Russia on the battlefield in Ukraine as early as this weekend, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed on Friday.

Zelenskyy said on Telegram that Ukrainian intelligence has determined that “the first North Korean military will be used by Russia in combat zones," between Sunday and Monday.

He added that the deployment of North Korean troops was “an obvious escalating move by Russia".

He did not provide any further details, including where the soldiers may be sent.

North Korean soldiers were detected on Wednesday in the Russian western region of Kursk, Ukrainian intelligence said.

Western officials have warned that such a development would worsen Russia and Ukraine's almost three-year war.

South Korea warned on Wednesday that it may consider supplying weapons to Ukraine in response to North Korea sending troops to Russia.

On Wednesday, the US said that 3,000 North Korean troops had been deployed to Russia and are training in several locations.

However, Zelenskyy said last week that his government has information that as many as 10,000 North Korean troops are being readied to join Russian forces fighting against his country.

He warned his conflict with Russia could turn into a "world war".

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer on Tuesday described the reported deployment as "an embarrassing and desperate act”.

North Korea had already been supplying ammunition to Russia under a defence pact, but this development could inflame international politics.

