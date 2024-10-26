Ruling party ahead in Georgia's crucial vote on future in Europe

Georgia's ruling party is ahead in a parliamentary election that many see as a vote on the country's future relationship with the European Union.

The Georgian Dream party has won nearly 53% of the vote, according to Georgia’s Central Election Commission.

It comes after all sides claimed victory on Saturday after competing exit polls meant the outcome was unclear.

If Georgian Dream wins a parliamentary majority, it will stoke fears about the country’s bid for EU membership which was put on hold earlier this year by Brussels.

The pre-election campaign in the South Caucasus nation of 3.7 million people which borders Russia was dominated by foreign policy and marked by a bitter fight for votes and allegations of a smear campaign.

The outcome of the election will determine whether Georgia gets back on track to EU membership or embraces authoritarianism and falls into Russia’s orbit.

Some Georgians complained of intimidation and being pressured to vote for Georgian Dream, while the opposition accused the party of carrying out a “hybrid war” against its citizens.

The biggest opposition party, United National Movement, said its headquarters came under attack on polling day.

There were also reports of voting irregularities.

Bidzina Ivanishvili, leader of the Georgian Dream party, arrives to vote at a polling station. Credit: AP

Ahead of the parliamentary election, Bidzina Ivanishvili — a billionaire who set up Georgian Dream and made his fortune in Russia — vowed again to ban opposition parties should his party win.

Georgian Dream will hold opposition parties “fully accountable under the full force of the law” for “war crimes” committed against the people of Georgia, Mr Ivanishvili said at a pro-government rally in Tbilisi on Wednesday.

He did not explain what crimes he believes the opposition has committed.

Many believed the election was the most crucial vote since Georgia gained independence following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili described it as an “existential election.”

Around 80% of Georgians favour joining the EU, according to polls, and the country’s constitution obliges its leaders to pursue membership in that bloc and NATO.

But Brussels put Georgia’s bid for entry to the EU on hold indefinitely after the ruling party passed a “Russian law” cracking down on freedom of speech in June.

Nika Melia and Nika Gvaramia, leaders of Coalition for Changes, react while talking to journalists after polls closed on Saturday. Credit: AP

Many Georgians fear the party is dragging the country toward authoritarianism and killing off hopes it could join the EU.

The election is "not just about changing government, it is about whether Georgia survives or not because Mr Ivanishvili’s government means Russia,” said Nika Gvaramia, leader of Coalition for Changes, an opposition group.

At the EU summit last week, EU leaders said they have “serious concerns regarding the course of action taken by the Georgian government."

Georgian Dream stood against three coalitions: the Unity National Movement, the Coalition for Changes Lelo, and Strong Georgia.

The Gakharia for Georgia party, set up by former prime minister Giorgi Gakharia, said it will not go into an alliance with anyone but will support the opposition to form a government.

