Calls for "discussions on reparatory justice" for the slave trade have been included on a joint statement signed by Commonwealth leaders, despite the UK trying to keep it off the agenda.

The final communique from leaders, including Sir Keir Starmer, says it is time for a "meaningful, truthful and respectful conversation".

However, the Prime Minister insisted there had been no discussions about money at the close of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

Sir Keir downplayed the prominence of reparatory justice on the agenda of the gathering in Samoa, saying talks about climate resilience had instead been the “absolute priority” on Saturday.

Speaking at a press conference at the close of the meeting, Sir Keir repeated his description of slavery as “abhorrent” but said that Britain’s position on paying for its role was “very, very clear”.

The Government has repeatedly ruled out offering reparations or an apology for the UK’s historical involvement in the trade.

But the final communique signed by Commonwealth leaders acknowledged calls for a discussion on the matter and said they “agreed that the time has come for a meaningful, truthful and respectful conversation towards forging a common future based on equity”.

The document said: “Heads, noting calls for discussions on reparatory justice with regard to the trans-Atlantic trade in enslaved Africans and chattel enslavement, and recognising the importance of this matter to member states of the Commonwealth, the majority of which share common historical experiences in relation to this abhorrent trade, chattel enslavement, the debilitation and dispossession of Indigenous People, indentureship, colonialism, blackbirding and their enduring effects, agreed that the time has come for a meaningful, truthful and respectful conversation towards forging a common future based on equity."

Asked whether the inclusion of such language in the final agreement showed he had lost the argument and damaged the UK’s relations with Commonwealth nations in the process, Sir Keir said: “The theme of the day was chosen by the prime minister here in Samoa, and she chose resilience and climate.

“So, I think, that gives you a clear sense of the absolute priority here, and that’s not surprising.”

He added: “I should be really clear here, in the two days we’ve been here, none of the discussions have been about money. Our position is very, very clear in relation to that.”

