An Israeli strike on a residential block in northern Gaza has killed at least 22 people and wounded dozens, Palestinian officials said.

The Gaza Health Ministry's emergency service said that 11 women and two children were among those killed in the strikes on the town of Beit Lahiya.

It said that another 15 people had been wounded and that the death toll could rise.

The Israeli military said it carried out a precise strike on militants in a structure in Beit Lahiya, while taking steps to avoid harming civilians.

Daily strikes are still being carried out in Gaza by Israel, as it also wages an air and ground war with the Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon.

It comes after Israeli warplanes attacked military targets in Iran, which backs both Hamas and Hezbollah, after Iranian ballistic missiles were fired into Israel earlier this month.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

Aid groups have warned of a catastrophic situation in northern Gaza, which was the first target of Israel's ground offensive and had already suffered the heaviest destruction of the war.

Israel has severely limited the entry of basic humanitarian aid in recent weeks, and the three remaining hospitals in the north - one of which was raided over the weekend - say they have been overwhelmed by waves of wounded people.

The International Committee of the Red Cross said that ongoing Israeli evacuation orders and restrictions on the entry of essential supplies to the north had left the civilian population in “horrific circumstances.”

“Many civilians are currently unable to move, trapped by fighting, destruction or physical constraint and now lack access to even basic medical care,” it said.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…