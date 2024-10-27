John Lewis Partnership to hire 12,500 workers for festive period

The John Lewis Partnership (JLP) is to hire 12,500 temporary staff in its biggest ever recruitment drive for the festive period.

The retail group said it will hire staff across its John Lewis department store business and Waitrose grocery arm.

JLP said the firm will hire 4,100 more temporary workers than in the same period last year.

The roles will be in Waitrose and John Lewis shops and across the group’s distribution network to support it around its busiest period, in the run-up to Black Friday, Christmas and John Lewis’s sale period in January.

Waitrose is to recruit 7,700 seasonal store roles Credit: Tim Goode/PA

Waitrose is to start recruiting 7,700 seasonal roles across more than 300 shops in the coming weeks, including supermarket assistants, night shift workers and customer delivery drivers.

Recruitment for 2,000 temporary roles at the 34 John Lewis stores is already under way.

The retailer said it has a “small number” of vacancies remaining after a high level of interest.

The partnership is also recruiting around 2,800 workers in its supply chain through agencies for roles such as warehouse workers and drivers to deal with increased online demand.

It said it has already witnessed strong demand for Christmas products in recent weeks, with volumes of its Waitrose Christmas range up 25% year-on-year and sales of decorations from its John Lewis Christmas shop up 20%.

Charlotte Lock, customer director at JLP, said: “Whether making sure you’re choosing the right headphones or wanting inspirational food ideas for entertaining, we know customers value the independent, trusted advice they get from our partners and that friendly, personal touch.

“Our partners have always been at the heart of what sets us apart – we’re thrilled by the interest the roles have already received and that people want to be part of the excitement that surrounds our two brands at Christmas.”