Timothée Chalamet makes surprise appearance at his own look-alike contest

Actor Timothée Chalamet surprised fans with an appearance at his own look-alike contest in New York on Sunday.

The Dune and Willy Wonka actor posed for photos with a number of his doppelgängers in Manhattan.

YouTuber Anthony Po had organised for the event to originally take place in the city's Washington Square Park, with participants competing for a $50 (£39) prize.

But the event got off to a less than ideal start, when police issued a $500 (£385) fine and dispersal order to event organisers for holding an "unpermitted costume contest".

Most of those who had gathered moved on to a separate location and their patience was rewarded when Chalamet made his surprise entrance.

The contest saw Chalamet's look-alikes asked about their romantic plans with Kylie Jenner, who the actor is rumored to be in a relationship with.

Participants in the contest were vying for a $50 prize. Credit: AP

They were also asked to demonstrate French proficiency - a nod to Chalamet's European roots - and what they would do to make the world a better place.

Miles Mitchell, 21, who dressed as Willy Wonka - the character Chalamet plays in the film Wonka - was named as the competition's winner.

Speaking after the results were announced, Mr Mitchell said he was "excited" and "overwhelmed", adding: "There were so many good look-alikes. It was really a toss-up."

