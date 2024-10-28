Strictly star Amy Dowden 'feeling much better' after being taken to hospital

Professional dancer Amy Dowden was taken to hospital on Saturday night after she became unwell during the Strictly live show.

An ambulance was called to Elstree Studios in Borehamwood as a “precaution” but the Welsh dancer is “feeling much better”, her representative said.

Dowden returned to the competition this year after undergoing treatment for breast cancer, including having a mastectomy and chemotherapy.

The 34-year-old Welsh dancer performed the Foxtrot with JLS star JB Gill during Saturday night's show but shortly after was taken to hospital in an ambulance.

JB Gill and Amy Dowden during their appearance on the live show of Saturday's Strictly Come Dancing show Credit: AP

A spokesman for the dancer said: “Amy was feeling unwell and so an ambulance was called as a precaution.

“She is feeling much better and would like to thank the Strictly family for their love and concern."

Dowden was missing from Sunday night’s results show but her dance partner, Gill wrote on Instagram: “On behalf of both @amy_dowden and I, I just want to say a huge thank you to everyone for voting for us and wishing us well.

“We absolutely loved our performance on Saturday night and are so grateful to be through to another week on @bbcstrictly Thank you, thank you, thank you for your support.”

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called just after 9pm on Saturday to attend a medical emergency at Elstree Studios in Borehamwood.

“An ambulance was sent to the scene. One patient, an adult female, was transported to Barnet Hospital for further care.”

Last year, Dowden found a lump in her breast while on her honeymoon in the Maldives with fellow professional dancer Ben Jones.

She was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer but following treatment, in February she announced her tests now show “no evidence of disease”.

The star took to Instagram on the 7 June 2023 to share her breast cancer journey Credit: @amy_dowden

The performer also has Crohn’s Disease, a lifelong condition which affects the digestive system which led to her being admitted to hospital in Manchester following a flare-up during the 2022 Strictly live tour.

In 2020 she fronted a BBC programme called Strictly Amy: Crohn’s And Me, in which she spoke about her battle with the condition and met other people with Crohn’s to hear about their experiences.

Dowden said making this documentary helped her “accept” her own condition for the “first time ever”.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…