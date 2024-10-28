The president of Georgia said she refuses to recognise the country's parliamentary election results, urging people to take part in protests.

President Salome Zourabichvili said a "Russian special operation" influenced the outcome of the election, which saw the ruling party, Georgian Dream, secure 54.8% of Saturday's vote.

She urged Georgians to take to the streets to refute the results, calling them a “total falsification, a total stealing of your votes".

“This election cannot be recognised, because it is the recognition of Russia’s intrusion here, Georgia’s subordination to Russia,” Zourabichvili added.

Irakli Kobakhidze, who is a member of Georgian Dream and has served as the country's prime minister since February 2024, described his party's victory as “impressive and obvious".

Georgia's political system consists of a president, whose role is ceremonial head of state, and a prime minister serving as the head of government.

Georgian Dream has become increasingly authoritarian over the past year, adopting laws similar to those used by Russia to crack down on free speech.

Many considered the election to be a vote on the country's future relationship with the European Union.

Brussels suspended Georgia’s EU membership process indefinitely because of a Russian-style “foreign influence law,” passed by the ruling party in June.

Zourabichvili claimed “Russian elections” were held in the country, and said “technology was used to whitewash counterfeiting".

European electoral observers said the election took place in a “divisive” environment, marked by intimidation and instances of vote buying, double voting and physical violence.

President of the European Council Charles Michel said he called on Georgia’s officials to “swiftly, transparently and independently investigate” the electoral irregularities and urged the ruling party to show its “firm commitment” to the EU.

Georgian electoral observers, who were stationed across the country, also reported multiple violations and said the results do not reflect “the will of the Georgian people.”

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orbán was the first foreign leader to congratulate the Georgian Dream on their election victory.

The United National Movement opposition party said its headquarters were attacked on Saturday, while Georgian media reported two people were hospitalised after being attacked outside polling stations.

Russia ruled Georgia until the country gained independence from the Soviet Union in 1991. Russia and Georgia fought a short war in 2008, and Moscow still occupies 20% of Georgia’s territory.

