Increase capital cash in Budget, Robison tells Chancellor Reeves

Scotland’s Finance Secretary has urged the Chancellor to increase funding for infrastructure projects in Wednesday’s Budget.

Rachel Reeves will outline the UK Government’s tax and spending plans in the House of Commons against a backdrop of dire financial warnings.

But Shona Robison, her counterpart in Scotland, has pushed for an increase to capital funding north of the border.

The Scottish Government will lead a debate in Holyrood on Tuesday – the first day back after the October recess – on fiscal sustainability, where the Finance Secretary is likely to also push for greater spending in devolved areas that would then filter through to Scotland through the Barnett formula.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves will lay out her Budget this week Credit: Leon Neal/PA

Ahead of the debate, Ms Robison said: “We have been clear that Scotland faces a deeply challenging financial situation as a result of rising costs and global instability, and I will be updating Parliament today on the measures we are taking to keep our finances on a sustainable footing in the face of these challenges.

“However, there is only so far we can go within our limited powers.

“Funding for hospitals, schools, transport and other infrastructure is vital for economic growth and cutting emissions, so it is important that the Chancellor uses the autumn Budget to deliver sustainable funding for the future and significantly increases capital funding.”

The UK Government has been contacted for comment.

Ms Robison’s comments come after Scottish Labour leader, Anas Sarwar, said on Monday the Budget will “end the era of austerity” and provide funding for local services.

While Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said on Monday that expected tax rises in the Budget will “prevent austerity and rebuild public services” as he stressed that “better days are ahead”.

He added that “the time is long overdue for politicians in this country to level with you honestly about the trade-offs this country faces, to stop insulting your intelligence with the chicanery of easy answers”.

A Treasury spokesperson said: “The Chancellor has vowed to lead the most pro-growth Treasury in history and has been clear that it is important that we count the benefits of public investment and not just the cost of it.

“The Scottish Government receives over 20% more funding per person than equivalent UK Government spending in other parts of the UK, £8.5 billion more per year on average for the Scottish Government.”