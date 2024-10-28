Israel passes laws to ban UN agency that distributes aid to Gaza

Play Brightcove video

Israel's parliament has passed two laws that could prevent the UN agency for Palestinian refugees from being able to provide aid to people in Gaza.

The laws, which will go into effect in 90 days time, would ban the UNRWA from operating in Israel.

They would also designate it a terror organisation and cut all ties between the agency and the Israeli government.

The vote comes amid a worsening relationship between Israel and the agency, with Israel accusing it of being infiltrated by Hamas.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has said he is "gravely concerned" about the passing of these bills and has urged Israel to ensure that the UNRWA can continue working in Gaza.

In a statement, he said: “The UK is gravely concerned at the UNRWA bills that Israel’s Knesset has passed. This legislation risks making UNRWA’s essential work for Palestinians impossible, jeopardising the entire international humanitarian response in Gaza and delivery of essential health and education services in the West Bank.

“The humanitarian situation in Gaza is simply unacceptable. We need to see an immediate ceasefire, the release of the hostages and a significant increase in aid to Gaza.

“Under its international obligations, Israel must ensure sufficient aid reaches civilians in Gaza.

“Only UNRWA can deliver humanitarian aid at the scale and pace needed. We pay tribute to the 222 UNRWA staff who have lost their lives in the conflict. UNRWA has a UN mandate to support Palestinian refugees. We urge Israeli lawmakers to ensure that UNRWA can continue to deliver its essential work.”

Earlier on Monday, Foreign Secretary David Lammy said that if Israel severs ties with the UNRWA, it could be grounds for sanctions.

The head of the agency, Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini, called the move “unprecedented”.

In a post on X, he said the bills “will only deepen the suffering Palestinians, especially in Gaza where people have been going through more than a year of sheer hell.”

The agency is the major distributor of aid in Gaza and provides education, health and other basic services to millions of Palestinian refugees across the region, including in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Israel has alleged that some of UNRWA’s thousands of staff members participated in the October 7 attacks last year.

It also has said hundreds of UNRWA staff have militant ties and that it has found Hamas military assets near or under the agency’s facilities.

The agency fired nine employees after an investigation, but denies it knowingly aids armed groups and says it acts quickly to purge any suspected militants from its ranks.

Some of Israel’s allegations prompted major international donors to cut funding to the agency, although some of it has been restored.

