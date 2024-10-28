Play Brightcove video

ITV News Correspondent Robert Moore spoke to Marvel star Mark Ruffalo at Kamala Harris' rally in Pennsylvania

Liberal activists are rallying behind Kamala Harris' presidential campaign despite grave reservations over her role in supporting Israel's assault on Gaza.

Among them is the Oscar-nominated actor Mark Ruffalo, who told ITV News on Sunday that "there is no perfect candidate right now," but warned that Trump would be catastrophic for the region and the Palestinian cause.

Ruffalo's argument - his hope - is that if Harris is elected president she will be different and Muslim Americans will be able to influence her once she's in the White House.

The reason that Ruffalo's position is so important for Democrats is that Harris is haemorrhaging support among Arab Americans and Muslim voters, due to the administration's position on Gaza.

There are 300,000 Muslim voters in Philadelphia alone.

That's why the stakes are so high. Ruffalo's attempt to balance disappointment with Harris' position and support for her candidacy is so important.

