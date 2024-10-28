Soggy spooks or happy Halloweeners? The weather for this week

As children across the UK get ready to trick-or-treat this week to celebrate Halloween on Thursday, what will the weather look like? ITV weather presenter Becky Mantin explains.

What does the weather hold for us this week?

With many school children on half term this week, parents everywhere are longing for dry weather if nothing else.

And, thanks to high pressure dominating across the UK over the next few days, we should all see a settled week.

So, often cloudy but dry over the next few days.

What about temperatures?

This dominating area of high pressure brings along fairly warm airmass and this will keep temperatures on the mild side, day and night over the coming days.

It will be the best around 17C which will feel very pleasant in any sunnier breaks.

A dog dressed as a pumpkin. Credit: PA

How about overnight?

We can expect some typically autumnal nights this week, with light winds.

Any breaks in the cloud will quickly be filled in with some dense fog patches - slow to clear in sheltered spots. You might call these perfect, misty, foggy conditions for Halloween trick-or-treating on Thursday.

So in all, the forecast may not make any headlines this week, but largely dry and settled weather is almost ideal for half-termers, trick-or-treaters and those celebrating Divali (also on Thursday).

One thing to note is that light winds will continue this week as bonfires are lit for Bonfire Night celebrations.

The lack of mixing in the air will increase our risk of dense fog patches which may well linger into the morning.

