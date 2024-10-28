Tommy Robinson jailed for 18 months for repeating false claims about refugee

Tommy Robinson has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for repeating false allegations against a Syrian refugee, in breach of an injunction.

The political activist, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, admitted 10 breaches of a High Court order made in 2021 at the start of a hearing at Woolwich Crown Court on Monday.

Lawyers for the Solicitor General claimed the 41-year-old's actions had "undermined" the law, including by publishing a film called Silenced, which contains the libellous allegations against the refugee.

Barristers for Robinson, who wore a grey suit and white shirt, said it was his “principles that have brought him before the court”.

While sentencing him, the judge said the breaches of the injunction were not “accidental, negligent or merely reckless” and that the “custodial threshold is amply crossed”.

The judge went on to say Robinson's actions had been "planned" and "deliberate".

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know