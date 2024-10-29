One person has died and at least nine others are thought to be trapped under rubble, after a ten-storey hotel in Argentina collapsed.

The Dubrovnik hotel in Villa Gessell, some 230 miles from Buenos Aires, collapsed on Tuesday morning, according to municipal authorities.

Firefighters, paramedics and police are working to remove debris in order to reach people who are thought to be buried.

The victim is thought to be an 80-year-old man who lived in the building next to the collapsed hotel, minister of security of the province of Buenos Aires Javier Alonso said on the TN news channel.

His partner was rescued but authorities are not sure whether the couple’s son was at the site, Alonso added.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

Among those missing include construction workers at the hotel, which was apparently undergoing building work "clandestinely, without complying with municipal regulations", a statement from city authorities read.

ITV News' US partner CNN is trying to contact those responsible for the building to obtain more information.

The hotel was undergoing a range of restorations and modifications.

The statement from the municipality said work at the site had already been “detected and halted” back in August after not having the proper permissions to proceed.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…