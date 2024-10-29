Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of sexually assaulting ten-year-old boy in hotel

Sean Combs, also known as 'Diddy', has been accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a ten-year-old boy in a New York hotel room in 2005.

The allegations were filed in a lawsuit on Monday, and come alongside a second lawsuit accusing the rapper of assaulting a 17-year-old in 2008.

A lawyer representing Combs said he has denied the accusations, and said those filing the lawsuits are doing so for publicity.

In a statement, his legal team said: "In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone - man or woman, adult or minor.”

The ten-year-old boy was an aspiring actor and rapper, who had travelled to New York from California with his parents for meetings with music industry representatives.

The lawsuit alleges the boy was given a spiked drink, before being sexually assaulted by Combs.

The boy lost consciousness. When he awoke, Combs allegedly threatened to hurt his parents if he told anyone what had happened.

In the second lawsuit, a 17-year-old said he was forced to take part in sexual acts with Combs and a bodyguard while in an audition process for "Making the Band", which Combs produced.

When the aspiring contestant expressed reservations, he was removed from the competition, the lawsuit claims.

Combs, 54, is facing allegations of sexual misconduct from at least 120 people. He was arrested in September after being charged by a federal grand jury.

The former hip-hop mogul is currently imprisoned in New York and has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges, after an indictment claimed he coerced and abused women, blackmailing them into silence.

