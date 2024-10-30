First case of potentially deadly mpox strain detected in UK

The UK's first case of a potentially deadly strain of the mpox virus has been detected in London.

The person who tested positive for Clade Ib strain had been on holiday in Africa and travelled back to the UK on an overnight flight on October 21, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said on Wednesday.

It is different from the mpox Clade II strain that has been circulating at low levels in the UK since 2022, primarily among gay, bisexual and other men-who-have-sex-with-men (GBMSM).

They developed flu-like symptoms more than 24 hours later and, on October 24, started to develop a rash which worsened in the following days.

The person went to A&E in London on October 27, where they were swabbed, tested and sent home to isolate while waiting for the results.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

They have now been transferred to the high consequence infectious diseases unit at Hampstead's Royal Free Hospital for treatment.

Risk to the UK population from Clade Ib "remains low", the UKHSA said.

Mpox only spreads between people when there is close contact.

The agency said fewer than ten people who are thought to have come into contact with the patient were initially being traced.

These are household contacts, although the UKHSA is “still working” on the number of people it may have to contact trace.

UKHSA, the NHS and partner organisations have well-tested capabilities to detect, contain and treat novel infectious diseases, the agency said.

"While this is the first confirmed case of mpox Clade Ib in the UK, there has been extensive planning underway to ensure healthcare professionals are equipped and prepared to respond to any confirmed cases," it added.

Professor Susan Hopkins, Chief Medical Adviser at UKHSA, said: "It is thanks to our surveillance that we have been able to detect this virus.

"This is the first time we have detected this Clade of mpox in the UK, though other cases have been confirmed abroad."The risk to the UK population remains low, and we are working rapidly to trace close contacts and reduce the risk of any potential spread.

"In accordance with established protocols, investigations are underway to learn how the individual acquired the infection and to assess whether there are any further associated cases.Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting, said: "I am extremely grateful to the healthcare professionals who are carrying out incredible work to support and care for the patient affected."The overall risk to the UK population currently remains low and the government is working alongside UKHSA and the NHS to protect the public and prevent transmission."This includes securing vaccines and equipping healthcare professionals with the guidance and tools they need to respond to cases safely.

"We are also working with our international partners to support affected countries to prevent further outbreaks."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...