How will the chancellor's Budget boost Britain's crumbling infrastructure?

ITV News Political Correspondent Harry Horton reports on the Chancellor's investment in Britain's vital infrastructure

The Chancellor says it’s the only way to drive economic growth: “Invest, invest, invest.”

All of us will have seen the crumbling hospitals, shabby classrooms and roads and railways that simply don’t work and are in desperate need of repair.

In Leeds, the top three floors of the Brotherton Wing are closed off. Leaking water is diverted out the windows, parts of the ceiling have been torn down, medical beds lie empty, covered in dust. It is like a scene from a post-apocalyptic film.

Leeds General Infirmary says it’s still able to offer world class healthcare, but part of its estate is so worn down - and some sections completely unusable - that it’s become more challenging than ever.

" The buildings are deteriorating fast," says Craig Richardson from Leeds NHS Trust. "You can see from the building we’re in today that the roof is failing, we’re having to divert electrical supplies and relocate essential clinical services."

Not far away in West Yorkshire round-the-clock work is already underway on the Transpennine rail upgrade.

The funding for this project was approved by the last Conservative government, but the project has been repeatedly delayed and is scheduled for completion more than a decade later than planned.

Tom Forth, an economist based in Leeds, says these delays also make it harder to get the skilled workers required.

If people are constantly scared of projects getting cancelled, you’re not going to get good people coming forward as quickly to do that work on building things," he says.

Economist Tom Forth says projects being cancelled makes it harder to get skilled workers

Rachel Reeves’ first Budget will invest £100bn over the next five years - much of it to fix public services, but also in new and existing infrastructure projects. It aims to provide some certainty and hopes that will encourage business investment.

The gamble she is making - especially on the NHS - is that by spending big now, she will feel the benefits later in terms of lower maintenance costs freeing up more money for day to day public spending.

The prime minister likened the government’s plan to dealing with damp in a speech earlier this week: “Everyone who finds damp in their house – know they have a decision.

"Paint over it or strip it out, pull off the plaster, deal with it once and for all. It’s the right thing for our country. The only way you get the investment we need."

Some of the projects announced today will take years to complete. The chancellor will hope they start delivering the economic growth she desperately needs much sooner than that.

