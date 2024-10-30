PM warns Tory leadership hopefuls against speculation on Southport suspect

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer on Wednesday warned the two Conservative leadership contenders, Robert Jenrick and Kemi Badenoch, against undermining the police over their handling of the Southport attacks.

His comments follow revelations that Axel Rudakubana, the 18-year-old accused of murdering three girls at a Taylor Swift dance class in Southport, faces additional charges of producing the poison ricin and possessing an al-Qaeda training manual.

In recent days both Badenoch and Jenrick, who are fighting to succeed former prime minister Rishi Sunak, had cast doubt over the transparency of the police and government regarding the attacks on July 29th 2024.

Speaking during Prime Minister’s Questions, Sir Keir Starmer criticised their remarks, stating: “I think it’s very important, first and foremost that in all cases, including the particularly important case that the police and prosecutors are able to do their difficult job and all of us in this House have a choice to make, including both candidates to be the next Tory leader”.

A court sketch of Axel Rudakubana, who appeared via videolink at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday Credit: Elizabeth Cook/PA

He continued: “They can either support the police in their difficult task or they can undermine in their difficult task and I know which side I’m on.”

Writing on social media, Badenoch had said there were “serious questions to be asked of the police, the CPS and also of Keir Starmer’s response to the whole situation”.

Meanwhile, Jenrick had questioned whether key information about the case had been “concealed”.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain, he said: “Why has it taken months for the police to set out basic facts about this case that it is reasonable to believe were known within hours or days of this incident occurring?”

ITV News understands that government ministers had been informed in recent weeks about the prospect of new charges.

But Downing Street has rejected suggestions that they influenced or were involved in the timing of the charge announcement.

“No, charging decisions and when those are made are for the CPS (Crown Prosecution Service),” a No10 spokeswoman said earlier this week.

Government sources have been keen to reject suggestions of a cover up, emphasising that final charging decisions are made by the CPS and reiterating the need for due process and respect for the families involved.

Rudakubana appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court on Wednesday via a video link from Belmarsh prison. He has already been charged with three counts of murder relating to Elsie Dot Stancombe, Bebe King and Alice da Silva Aguiar.

