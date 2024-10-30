Play Brightcove video

Rachel Reeves made the announcement at the start of the Budget

The chancellor has announced the government is setting aside more than £13 billion to pay compensation to the victims of the infected blood and Horizon scandals.

Rachel Reeves made the announcement at the start of the first Labour Budget in almost 15 years, promising to set aside £11.8bn for the victims of the infected blood scandal with £1.8bn for the subpostmasters who were wrongly convicted by the Post Office.

During the announcement, the chancellor accused the Conservatives of not setting aside any money to pay for the compensation saying: "The Leader of the Opposition rightly made an unequivocal apology for the injustice of the infected blood scandal on behalf of the British state… but he did not budget for the costs of compensation."

She said the announcement is "long overdue for the pain and injustice that they have suffered."

