Several bodies found after flash flooding sweeps southern and eastern Spain

Bodies have been recovered and more people are missing after torrential rain swept through parts of Spain overnight

The bodies of several people have been found after flash floods swept cars through village streets, swamped lower floors of homes and disrupted rail services in large areas of eastern and southern Spain.

Footage from Valencia showed mud-coloured waters tearing through streets and breaking down walls.

A high-speed train with nearly 300 people on board derailed near Malaga, although rail authorities said no one was hurt.

The high-speed train service between Valencia city and Madrid was interrupted as were several commuter lines.

Emergency crew rescue residents after they were trapped in their homes following flooding in Valencia. Credit: AP

Valencia's regional leader Carlos Mazon told reporters that some bodies had been found as rescue teams reached areas previously cut off by floods.

He said: "Unfortunately, we can confirm that some bodies have already been found, but out of respect for the families we are not going to give any more details."

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez asked people to exercise "great caution" and avoid moving if possible. He also said an unspecified number of people were missing due to the flooding.

Emergency teams rescue a person who was stranded by the water in a Guardia Civil helicopter. Credit: AP

Police and rescue services used helicopters to lift people from homes who were in danger of drowning. An emergency rescue brigade of Spain’s army deployed to help with rescue efforts.

Storms were forecast to continue through Thursday, according to Spain’s national weather service.

Spain has experienced similar autumn storms in recent years, and the country has recovered somewhat from a severe drought this year due to rainfall. Scientists say that increased episodes of extreme weather are likely linked to climate change.

The Spanish government set up a crisis committee on Tuesday, the Palace of La Moncloa said. It is chaired by Sanchez and coordinates the work of the Civil Guard, National Police, General Directorate of Civil Protection, and the Military Emergency Unit.

