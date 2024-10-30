Update to be announced on probe into clerical sex abuse – Taoiseach

There is set to be an update on progress around establishing a commission of investigation into clerical sex abuse, the Taoiseach has indicated.

Simon Harris was speaking amid calls for corporal punishment in schools to be included in the investigation.

On Wednesday night, RTE screened a documentary focusing on the use of corporal punishment in Irish schools from the middle of the 20th century.

Mr Harris described the evidence on the historic punishment inflicted on children in schools as “harrowing viewing”.

“I commend all of those who told their stories,” he said.

“I expect there will shortly be an update to the Government on the progress of establishing a Commission of Investigation into clerical sex abuse.”

Mr Harris said a scoping inquiry ahead of the commission of investigation “exposed a culture of violence, of calculated cruelty and the abuse of power that victimised and terrorised generations of Irish children who still bear the wounds and have for all of their lives”.

“It is an unbearable burden which we must help lift,” he said.

“I have listened carefully to survivors tonight about expanding the inquiry and will now reflect on the request as their voices cannot, and must not, be ignored or unheard.

“This process cannot be rushed because it has to be right, and it has to respect the wishes of the victims who came forward.

“Their voices which were silenced as defenceless children, even those whose parents tried to stand up against the barrage of brutality, are being heard and their bravery in reliving such terrible memories is testament to a national trauma which must be acknowledged.”