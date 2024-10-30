US election: Kamala Harris makes her final pitch, as Joe Biden blunders

Vice President Kamala Harris has rallied her supporters outside the White House and promised to be a leader for all Americans, not just for her tribe.

That was the explicit promise in her campaign's closing speech which was given in front of 50,000 emotional supporters and with the White House as the backdrop.

The location was carefully chosen. The lawn adjacent to the National Mall was the exact same spot from where Donald Trump delivered his infamous speech on January 6 2021, when he contested the election result and ordered his followers to "fight like hell." They went on to storm the Capitol.

So Harris' team was using the visual stagecraft to provide the starkest of contrasts: her message of unity pitched against the man she calls a "petty dictator" and an agent of chaos.

But at the very moment she was trying to reach moderate Republicans, Joe Biden was undermining her central message, infuriating Team Harris.

Uninvited to his own vice president's speech - even as the event took place in his own backyard - Biden appeared to call Trump supporters "garbage."

Well, that's what his opponents are claiming. The White House says he wasn't referring to all of Trump's supporters, only to the comedian who described Puerto Rico as "garbage."

Perhaps in this hyper-partisan environment, it no longer matters what he meant or exactly who he was referring to.

Trump supporters are outraged - and conservative media outlets are declaring that Democrats hold half the country in contempt.

It's a twist that Harris will view with horror. Her last major pitch as a unifying figure, overshadowed by a fumbling president.

We now enter the final days of the campaign with the polls tied, with controversies raging across the political divide, and with growing concerns that this election campaign has deepened the great American schism.

