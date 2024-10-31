Online grooming crimes have reached record levels in the UK, with more than 7,000 offences recorded by police over the last year for the first time, the NSPCC has said.

The charity has asked the government to introduce "ambitious regulation" and strengthen the Online Safety Act to help disrupt child sexual abuse in private messages.

Data provided to the NSPCC by 45 UK police forces showed that 7,062 sexual communication with a child offences were recorded in 2023-24, a rise of 89% since 2017-18 - when the offence first came into force.

Of those, the means of communication for 1,824 cases was disclosed, with Snapchat named in 48% of them.

Snapchat said it has a "zero tolerance" approach to "sexual exploitation of young people", adding it has a number of in-app protections to keep youngsters safe.

WhatsApp (12%), Facebook and Messenger (12%), as well as Instagram (6%) - all Meta owned platforms - also proved popular with offenders in those cases.

The figures come after 26-year-old Alexander McCartney was jailed earlier this month after admitting to 185 criminal charges involving 70 children.

Authorities suspect the true number of victims McCartney abused is around 3,500.

The government said social media companies "have a responsibility to stop this vile abuse from happening on their platforms" and that "under the Online Safety Act they will have to stop this kind of illegal content being shared."

But the NSPCC has urged Ofcom to strengthen the bill further, saying there is currently too much focus on acting after harm has taken place, rather than being proactive to ensure the design of social media platforms does not contribute to abuse.

NSPCC chief executive Sir Peter Wanless said: "One year since the Online Safety Act became law and we are still waiting for tech companies to make their platforms safe for children."

He added: "It is clear that much of this abuse is taking place in private messaging, which is why we also need the government to strengthen the Online Safety Act to give Ofcom more legal certainty to tackle child sexual abuse on the likes of Snapchat and WhatsApp."

Jess Phillips, minister for safeguarding and violence against women and girls, described child sexual abuse as a "vile crime that inflicts long-lasting trauma on victims".

"Social media companies have a responsibility to stop this vile abuse from happening on their platforms," she said.

"Under the Online Safety Act they will have to stop this kind of illegal content being shared on their sites, including on private and encrypted messaging services, or face significant fines."

An Ofcom spokesperson said: "From December, tech firms will be legally required to start taking action under the Online Safety Act, and they'll have to do far more to protect children.

"Our draft codes of practice include robust measures that will help prevent grooming by making it harder for perpetrators to contact children.

"We're prepared to use the full extent of our enforcement powers against any companies that come up short when the time comes."

