The flamboyant US band Scissor Sisters are reuniting for a UK and Ireland arena tour after more than a decade on hiatus.

The pop-rock group, famous for their hit I Don’t Feel Like Dancin’, have been on hiatus since 2012 after they told a London audience at Camden Roundhouse the band was going on a pause.

This year, the group will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their chart-topping self-titled debut album, Scissor Sisters, with a 10-date tour.

Vocalist Jake Shears, multi-instrumentalist Scott ‘Babydaddy’ Hoffman, and guitarist Del Marquis are confirmed for the line-up, but original member Ana Matronic has "decided not to join the tour".

"Matronic decided not to join the tour as she has other projects she is focusing on right now," the band said.

Another singer will join the line-up, with details to be announced later.

“We’ve spent a lot of time collectively thinking about what we can add to our show that isn’t a ‘replacement’ for Ana in any way,” Marquis said. “She’s part of the spirit of this band and we want to honour that.”

Known for their high-octane performances, in 2005 they won three Brit Awards including Best International Group, Best International Breakthrough Act and Best International Album.

The group in 2011 including Ana Matronic. Credit: PA

Shears said: “It’s the 20th anniversary of our debut album, so it really feels like the right time to revisit all the intense excitement of that moment.

"I think the impetus for this reunion was really a YouTube screening of Scissor Sisters: Live at The O2 that happened during lockdown.

“I don’t think I’d seen that show since it was filmed in 2007, but we were all kind of surprised by how great it was. And chatting with fans during the screening really brought back what a special moment it was for all of us.”

Babydaddy added that the group brought "queer culture into the mainstream" music scene in the 2000s.

Babydaddy said: “There’s something really special about us being a gay band, a queer band, who really pushed into the mainstream with that album. We want to revisit that because there weren’t as many queer acts breaking through in that way 20 years ago.“We do acknowledge that we did something pretty unique back then just by putting ourselves out there as queer people. We put queer culture in the mainstream at a time when there wasn’t much of it there.”

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

Where can you see the Scissor Sisters 2025 live experience?

May 16 at Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham

May 17 at OVO Hydro in Glasgow

May 19 at Bournemouth International Centre

May 20 at Utilita Arena Cardiff

May 21 at Manchester’s Co-op Live

May 23 at London’s The O2

May 24 at First Direct Arena in Leeds

May 25 at Utilita Arena Birmingham

May 27 at SSE Arena Belfast

May 28 at Dublin's 3Arena in Ireland

Tickets will go on sale on November 8 at 9am.

Tune into the ITV News entertainment podcast, Unscripted…