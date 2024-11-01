Around 8,000 North Korean soldiers are stationed in Russia on the border with Ukraine and are set to help Vladimir Putin's forces fight in the coming days, according to US officials.

North Korean troops in Russia's eastern Kursk region have been trained “in artillery, UAVs, basic infantry operations, including trench clearing", indicating they will be used on the frontline, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

Blinken, speaking alongside Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and their South Korean counterparts in Washington, warned that any North Korean troops engaging in combat against Ukraine "would become legitimate military targets".

"We’ve not yet seen these troops deploy into combat against Ukrainian forces but we would expect that to happen in the coming days," he added.

The US estimates that up to 10,000 North Korean troops are now in Russia. South Korea believes the number has risen to 11,000, while Ukraine places it even higher, at up to 12,000.Austin said: "(The US) are consulting closely with our allies and partners in other countries in the region on these reckless developments and on our response."

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul condemned the troop deployment "in the strongest possible terms" and called for their immediate withdrawal. He added that South Korea would "take necessary measures accordingly."

Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin hold a press conference with South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul and Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun. Credit: CNN

How could North Korea's troops affect the ongoing war?

Ukrainian forces have held territory in Russia’s Kursk region since launching a surprise incursion into the region in August.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has urged South Korea to be more active in supporting Kyiv, warned on Thursday that North Korean troops "will be pushed forward, sustaining heavy losses, as Russia tries to minimise its own troop mobilisation".

When asked if Ukraine will be able to hold the territory if Kim Jong Un's forces are deployed, Austin replied "yes".

"This 10,000 (North Korean troops) won’t come close to replacing the numbers that the Russians have lost," he said.

Russian soldier aims from a bunker in Kursk region. Credit: Russian Defense Ministry Press Service/ AP

The US estimates that more than 500,000 Russian forces have been killed or wounded since the conflict started in 2022.

Questions are emerging over what new military technology North Korea might receive from Russia in return for deploying its troops, and whether this might prompt other nations to send forces into the war.

On Thursday, North Korea test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile, its first in nearly a year, suggesting a potential advance in its ability to launch long-range nuclear attacks.

Some experts speculated that Russia may have provided technological support for the launch.

China's 'silence is striking', says Zelenskyy

Also at Thursday's press conference, Blinken and Austin urged China to use its influence over North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to curb his "provocative actions".

Blinken said that China should be concerned by North Korea's deepening connection with Russia.

Chinese President Xi Jinping. Credit: AP

"We’ve had communications with China – in fact, we had a robust conversation just this week, and I think they know well the concerns that we have and the expectations that, both in word and deed, they’ll use the influence that they have to work to curb these activities,” he said.

"We’re very focused on and concerned about what Russia might be doing in order to enhance the (North Korean) capacities, its military capacity – that too should be a real concern to China, because it’s profoundly destabilizing in the region."

In an interview with South Korea's news outlet KBS, Zelenskyy said he was "surprised by China's silence" on North Korea's support for Russia.

"I can’t say that China is on our side, but as a regional security guarantor, its silence is striking.”

