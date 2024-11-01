Professional Santa becomes first in the world to get bionic arm, UK firm claims

A US Navy veteran has become the first professional Santa in the world to be fitted with a bionic arm, a British firm has claimed.

Mike Tindall, of Tennessee, had his left forearm amputated in 1994 after an automatic wood saw that he was using in his free time malfunctioned.

The 67-year-old former aircraft mechanic later decided to work as Father Christmas, with the support of his wife Cindy Tindall, who is a Mrs Claus.

Mr Tindall, who has now been a professional Santa for 15 years, said he had been “looking for something that is easy to use and can help me when I’m handing out presents, accepting letters and meeting families”.

Professional Santa Mike Tindall, 67, has been fitted with a bionic arm Credit: Open Bionics/PA

He said he found it with the custom-made, 3D printed prosthetic Hero Arm that is produced by Bristol-based Open Bionics.

The firm was founded in 2014 and has since launched clinics in the US.

Mr Tindall’s Hero Arm was fitted at the Open Bionics clinic in Austin, Texas, and he has been getting to grips with it.

Sensors on the inside of the Hero Arm read his muscle movement and convert those readings into bionic finger movements.

The US Navy veteran said his new bionic arm matches his red Santa suit Credit: Open Bionics/PA

“When I first saw the red design, I knew it was perfect — it matches my Santa suit,” he said.

“I really appreciate the simplicity of controlling the arm.

“It’s lightweight and so much more comfortable than what I’ve used before.

“I love how easy it is to switch between grips without any hassle.

Mr Tindall has worked as a professional Santa for 15 years Credit: Open Bionics/PA

“When the kids saw the light flashing on my bionic arm I told them it’s a Santa tracker for Mrs Claus so she can see where I am.

“They thought it was so cool.”

Mr Tindall served as an aircraft mechanic in the US Navy for 22 years and continued to work with planes after his accident before his change of direction.

Samantha Payne, co-founder of Open Bionics, said: “Getting to help Santa with his mission to deliver joy and merriment for children at the holidays has been so much fun.

Mr Tindall had his left forearm amputated in 1994 after an accident involving an automatic wood saw Credit: Open Bionics/PA

“We’re so glad the Hero Arm has been able to help Santa with all his two-handed tasks and holiday preparations.

“Hopefully, we’re on the good list this year.”