Ruben Amorim takes on 'impossible job' of Manchester United manager

The England manager’s role has long been described as the ‘impossible job’ but recent evidence suggests that label should actually apply to whoever is in charge at Manchester United.

Ruben Amorim becomes the sixth permanent boss at Old Trafford since Sir Alex Ferguson handed over the reins to David Moyes in the summer of 2013.

None can so far be considered a real success, least of all Erik ten Hag, who when he was fired had presided over United’s worst-ever start to a Premier League season.

Amorim’s appointment is of course the most significant decision made by the Ineos executive team since they took control of all things football earlier this year.

A statement released on Friday said Amorim has signed a contract until June 2027 with a club option of an additional year.

He will join Manchester United on November 11 once he has fulfilled his obligations with Sporting CP and Ruud van Nistelrooy will continue to take charge of the team until Rúben joins.

Reputationally Sir Jim Ratcliffe needs it to work, especially after dithering over ten Hag.

They considered letting the Dutchman go last summer but decided, after beating neighbours City in the FA Cup final, to not only keep him but extend his contract, which boosted his compensation package.

So changing their minds so soon afterwards has been costly and is an uncomfortable look for Sir Jim, who has been cost cutting in every department at Old Trafford.

From Sir Alex’s ambassadorial deal to hundreds of job losses and company credit cards being cancelled, amongst many other measures - no one has been safe from the Ineos guillotine.

Amorim’s curtain raiser will be away at newly promoted - and winless - Ipswich.

Not only will this be his first match in his new role, it will also be his first match as manager of a club outside Portugal.

He has a good reputation having led Sporting to their first league title in 19 years, and subsequently repeated that feat, along with capturing a couple of Portuguese Cup trophies, all inside four years.

But the Primeira Liga is not the Premier League, despite the fact that Amorim attracted interest from West Ham United and reportedly Manchester City too for post-Guardiola.

The past weeks have played out like something of a soap opera, so the Ipswich game can’t come soon enough.

By January we should be able to assess how shrewd the choice of Amorim has been, and by extension whether finally the Ineos era will have provided United fans with something to shout about.

Manchester United's statement in full

Manchester United is delighted to announce the appointment of Rúben Amorim as Head Coach of the men’s first team, subject to work visa requirements.

He will join until June 2027 with a club option of an additional year once he has fulfilled his obligations to his current club. He will join Manchester United on Monday 11 November.

Rúben is one of the most exciting and highly rated young coaches in European football. Highly decorated as both a player and coach, his titles include winning the Primeira Liga twice in Portugal with Sporting CP; the first of which was the club’s first title in 19 years.

Ruud van Nistelrooy will continue to take charge of the team until Rúben joins.

