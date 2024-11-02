Iran's supreme leader has threatened a "crushing response" to an attack launched by Israel last Saturday, which killed at least five people.

The strikes targeted military bases, with satellite images showing damaged sites near Tehran linked to the country's ballistic missile program and damage at a base used in satellite launches.

In a video released by Iranian state media, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said: “The enemies, whether the Zionist regime or the United States of America, will definitely receive a crushing response to what they are doing to Iran and the Iranian nation and to the resistance front."

He did not elaborate on the timing of a retaliatory attack or its scale. The US military is currently operating throughout the Middle East, with some troops manning air defence systems in Israel.

Iran's 85-year-old leader said in earlier comments officials were considering the country's response, and that Israel's attack “should not be exaggerated nor downplayed.”

Khamenei's comments come as Israel continues airstrikes in both Gaza and Lebanon, where it claims to target militant groups Hezbollah and Hamas. Both groups are backed by Iran.

Israel launched dozens of attacks across the north-east of Lebanon, killing at least 52 people and wounding many more, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

In central Gaza, Palestinians recovered the bodies of 25 people killed in a barrage of Israeli strikes that began Thursday, hospital officials said.

Meanwhile, Israel's emergency services said seven people were injured in the early hours of Saturday in attack on the town of Tira.

Israel’s military said three projectiles crossed into Israel from Lebanon, and some were intercepted.

