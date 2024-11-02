Scottish comedian Janey Godley dies aged 63 'surrounded by loved ones'

Scottish comedian Janey Godley has died at the age of 63 after receiving palliative care for terminal cancer, her management has announced.

Chris Davis Management said she would be “hugely missed by her family, friends and her many fans”.

Godley's dubbed parodies of Nicola Sturgeon's coronavirus briefings went viral during the pandemic. The comedian later revealed she had ovarian cancer in 2021.

Despite her diagnosis, she returned to touring but cancelled her 2024 autumn event dates in September.

Nicola Sturgeon and Janey Godley before an event at the Aye Write book festival at the Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow. Credit: PA

She said she would be getting palliative care and going into a hospice in a video shared to social media on September 25.

Her management company confirmed on Saturday that she had died “surrounded by her loved ones”.

In a statement, Chris Davis Management said: “Janey died peacefully in the wonderful Prince and Princess of Wales Hospice in Glasgow surrounded by her loved ones. She will be hugely missed by her family, friends and her many fans.

“She will be remembered for her legendary voiceovers of Nicola Sturgeon during the pandemic, her hilarious and outspoken comedy, but most of all for just being Janey.”

Her death was also confirmed on Godley’s X account, with a message saying “love and support” from her followers had been “a huge comfort to us”.

Born in poverty in Glasgow in 1961, Godley went on to become a regular co-presenter on BBC Radio 4’s Loose Ends, as well as fronting BBC Radio 4 series The C Bomb.

The comedian was photographed at Turnberry golf resort with her infamous “unwelcome” sign for Donald Trump in 2016.

In 2023, Godley became the winner of the inaugural Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award at the Glasgow International Comedy Festival.

The comedian was given the all-clear in 2022 but later that year announced another scan had shown signs of the disease in her abdomen.

