ITV News' David Harper has the latest on devastating flooding in Valencia as rescuers continue to search for bodies

Spain's prime minister has announced 10,000 soldiers and police will be sent to eastern Valencia, where a week of devastating flooding has 211 people dead.

Rescuers are still searching for bodies and many people are still missing after what has become the country's deadliest natural disaster in living memory.

Intense rainfall and catastrophic flooding swept into the east of the country earlier this week, washing away cars, tearing down bridges and inundating houses.

The town of Chiva saw more rain in eight hours than it had in the 20 months before, according to Spain’s national weather service.

The most severe weather struck the region on Tuesday, with Valencia suffering the worst of the flooding and the most casualties.

Neighbouring Castilla La Mancha was also hit with heavy rains leaving two dead, and another was killed in Andalusia.

Rescuers are continuing their search for bodies in stranded cars and flooded buildings, and thousands of volunteers have helped to clean up the thick mud blanketing the hardest hit towns.

Thousands of volunteers show up at the City of Arts and Sciences cultural complex. Credit: AP

By the time authorities sent mobile phone alerts warning people to shelter at home, many were already on roads, working or covered in water in low-lying areas or garages, which became death traps.

Valencia's regional government has been criticised for not sending these alerts out early enough.

On Thursday, rescuers found the bodies of seven people in an underground parking garage in Valencia's La Torre neighbourhood.

The father of one of those who died told Spain’s El Mundo newspaper that residents had rushed to move their cars, but became trapped by rising waters.

The town of Paiporta has been described as "ground zero" of the disaster. At least 62 people died, including six people in a nursing home on the outskirts of the town.

A courthouse in Valencia was converted into a temporary morgue to accommodate the dead.

People clean mud from a shop affected by floods in Chiva. Credit: AP

A witness caught up in the floods told broadcaster RTVE that he saw cars floating past him with people begging for help.

There are currently some 2000 soldiers involved in the emergency work, as well as almost 2,500 Civil Guard gendarmes, and 1,800 national police officers.

Spain’s Mediterranean coast is used to autumn storms that can cause flooding, but this episode was the most powerful flash flood event in recent memory.

King Charles has sent a message of condolences to Spain's King Felipe VI, and said his and Queen Camilla's "deepest possible sympathy".

He said: "My wife and I were utterly heartbroken to learn of the destruction and devastation following the catastrophic flooding in southern and eastern Spain.

"So many in the United Kingdom have strong, personal ties to Spain, and our nations are bound by so much that we have in common."

