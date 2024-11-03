Moldova's pro-EU President Maia Sandu appears set to win a second term in office with a narrow victory against her Russia-friendly opponent, electoral data suggests.

With nearly 95% of votes counted in the second round of the presidential election held on Sunday, Sandu had obtained 52% of the vote, according to the Central Electoral Commission (CEC).

Her opponent Alexandr Stoianoglo, a former prosecutor general who is backed by the pro-Russia Party of Socialists, had 48% of the vote.

The presidential role carries significant powers in areas such as foreign policy and national security and has a four-year term.

R esults of the ballot have been overshadowed by allegations of corruption and voter intimidation.

On Sunday, Moldovan police said they have “reasonable evidence” of organised transportation of voters — illegal under the country's electoral code — to polling stations from within the country and from overseas.

Moldova’s foreign ministry said on Sunday afternoon that polling stations for the expat vote in Frankfurt, Germany and Liverpool and Northampton in the UK had been targeted by false bomb threats, which “intended only to stop the voting process".

Alexandr Stoianoglo, presidential candidate of the Socialists' Party of Moldova, casts his vote. Credit: AP

Stanislav Secrieru, the president’s national security adviser, wrote on X: “We are seeing massive interference by Russia in our electoral process,” which he warned had a “high potential to distort the outcome” of the vote.

After casting her ballot in Chisinau, Sandu said: “Today, more than ever, we must be united, keep our peace, keep our vote, keep our independence.

“Thieves want to buy our vote, thieves want to buy our country, but the power of the people is infinitely greater."

A pro-Western government has been in power in Moldova since 2021, and a parliamentary election will be held in 2025. Moldova watchers warn that next year’s vote could be Moscow’s main target.

In the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Moldova applied to join the EU. It was granted candidate status in June of that year, and in summer 2024, Brussels agreed to start membership negotiations.

The sharp Westward shift irked Moscow and significantly soured relations with Chisinau.

Since then, Moldovan authorities have repeatedly accused Russia of waging a vast “hybrid war,” from sprawling disinformation campaigns to protests by pro-Russia parties to vote-buying schemes that undermine countrywide elections. Russia has denied it is meddling.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know