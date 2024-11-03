Survivors of Valencia flooding throw mud and shout insults at Spanish king

Play Brightcove video

Chaotic scenes unfolded in the town of Paiporta as King Felipe VI tried to speak to residents

A crowd in Valencia has hurled insults and thrown mud at the Spanish king, during a visit to one of the areas hit hardest by catastrophic flooding.

King Felipe VI and government officials were trying to speak to local people in Paiporta when mounted police had to intervene on Sunday.

Footage showed those surrounding King Felipe holding up an umbrella and using their hands to try and stop the monarch being hit by objects being thrown in his direction.

"Get out! Get out!” and “Killers!” rang out from the crowd, among other insults.

The king spoke to several individual residents, with one person appearing to have wept on his shoulder.

Paiporta is believed to be the epicentre of severe flash flooding which took hold in eastern Spain on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The incident is Spain's worst natural disaster in living memory, with some 213 bodies recovered so far throughout the region, and at least 62 of them in the town.

Police intervened during the king's visit, which saw a crowd chant and throw objects. Credit: EBU

Tsunami-like floods swept through Paiporta's streets, caking them with thick mud, and leaving many of them still impassable.

The onslaught of water widened the river bank, tearing away buildings and a pedestrian bridge, stripping the metallic handrails from another bridge and pulling vehicles into the canal.

Paiporta's residents received no flood warnings from the regional government on their mobile phones until two hours after the dangerous waters rushed through.

King Felipe was confronted by residents who felt the authorities had let them down in the wake of the floods. Credit: EBU

Thousands of volunteers have joined the clean-up efforts, walking for more than an hour from the city of Valencia carrying buckets, brooms and shovels.

On Saturday, the Spanish government announced 10,000 extra soldiers and policemen would be deployed to assist in rescue and clean-up efforts.

However, citizens have accused the country's local and national government of not responding fast or efficiently enough to the floods.

