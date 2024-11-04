Amy Dowden 'sadly' exits Strictly Come Dancing early after foot injury

Strictly Come Dancing professional Amy Dowden has left the BBC competition early due to a foot injury.

The Welsh-born dancer returned to Strictly this year after undergoing treatment for breast cancer and had been partnered with JLS band member JB Gill.

In an Instagram post, the dancer said: “My heart is breaking right now. The past few months I finally felt like me again. Cancer was no longer the first thing I thought of when I woke up.

“It was choreography, music choices, which dances in which order, what we needed to work on. I felt free again. My goal since hearing those words you have cancer was to get back on the strictly dance floor. It’s been such a challenge to get back, one I devoted 2024 too.

“Which with my incredible team we got there. Something I wanted to do for myself and loved ones. There was no feeling like it dancing again in the ballroom with my Strictly family.”

She also told her celebrity partner, JLS star JB Gill, and his new dance partner Lauren Oakley, that she will be their “biggest cheerleader” for the rest of the competition.

Dowden's full statement on Instagram. Credit: Instagram/ amy_dowden

A spokeswoman for Strictly said on Monday evening: “Sadly, Amy Dowden MBE will not be partaking in the rest of the competition this year.

“Whilst Amy focuses on her recovery following a foot injury, fellow professional dancer Lauren Oakley will step in as JB’s dance partner.

“The health and wellbeing of everyone involved in Strictly are always the utmost priority. The whole Strictly family sends Amy love and well wishes.”

Gill will now be paired with professional Oakley, who stepped in to replace Dowden on last weekend's show after being without a celebrity this year.

On Saturday, Dowden watched in the studio as Gill and Oakley danced to a Bruno Mars medley and earned the joint-highest score of this year’s series.

Dowden fell ill and was hospitalised during the live show the previous weekend and missed the results programme on Sunday.

An ambulance was called to Elstree Studios in Borehamwood as a “precaution” but the dancer soon felt “much better”.

