Harris and Trump make final push to US voters before election day

With just hours until Americans cast their ballots, a dramatic presidential campaign is in its final push.

The race, marked by an unprecedented felony trial, assassination attempts, and a late shake-up on the Democratic ticket, now centres on a handful of battleground states poised to decide the election.

Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, is spending Monday in Pennsylvania, and wrapping up with a rally in Philadelphia featuring Lady Gaga and Oprah Winfrey.

The current vice president hopes to turn out voters in the state’s 19 electoral votes, a critical prize in the Electoral College race.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

It comes as Harris has edged ahead of Donald Trump in Iowa, a state where the former president was previously in the lead, according to new US election polling.

The results show Harris holding 47%, with Trump at 44%. According to pollsters Des Moines Register and Mediacom, the result falls within the margin of sampling error, and there is no clear leader.

The poll's findings mark a shift from September, where 47% of likely voters backed Trump to 43% for Harris.

Meanwhile, Trump is holding rallies across three states, including stops in Pennsylvania and a finale in Michigan at midnight.

Both candidates are urging millions more Americans to join the 77 million who have already submitted mail-in ballots, with either outcome promising a historic result.

Trump could become the first president with a felony conviction to hold office again, while Harris could break multiple barriers as the first woman and first Black and South Asian person to reach the presidency.

As both campaigns lean on surging enthusiasm, high-stakes rhetoric, and powerful alliances, this race remains tightly contested, with the final decision resting on swing states.

Want an expert briefing on US politics and the presidential race? Listen to our latest podcast Talking Politics USA