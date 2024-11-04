New Tory leader Kemi Badenoch announces her shadow cabinet

New Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has put together her top team just days after she becoming leader of the opposition.

Badenoch's first major appointment was former Tory minister Laura Trott who will now serve as shadow education secretary.

Robert Jenrick, who ran the closest race to Badenoch in the Tory leadership contest, accepted the role of shadow justice secretary.

Mel Stride has been appointed shadow chancellor while Dame Priti Patel was made shadow foreign secretary.

All three ran as candidates against Ms Badenoch in the race to succeed Rishi Sunak.

The appointments to the opposition frontbench are an effort to unite different factions of the Conservative Party after a long internal election battle.

She also appointed Nigel Huddleston and Lord Dominic Johnson as joint chairmen of the Conservative party.

It was reported on Sunday that Essex MP Dame Rebecca Harris would become the party’s new chief whip.

The full list of appointments is being announced in the run-up to the first shadow cabinet meeting.

The new Conservative leader insisted she would offer all her rivals in the race roles in her shadow cabinet, but former Home Secretary James Cleverly has already ruled himself out from such a job.

