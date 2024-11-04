University tuition fees set to rise by £285 for first time in eight years

University tuition fees are set to rise in England by £285 for the first time in eight years, the government has announced.

The university fee cap will now be £9,535 from April 2025, Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said on Monday.

The maximum maintenance loan will also be raised by £414 per year, starting in the 2025/26 academic year.

Speaking in the Commons, Phillipson said: “Increasing the fee cap has not been an easy decision, but I want to be crystal clear that this will not cost graduates more each month as they start to repay their loans.

“Universities are responsible for managing their own finances and must act to remain sustainable. But members across this house will agree that it is no use keeping tuition fees down for future students if the universities are not there for them to attend.”

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

In England, fees for home students have been capped at £9,250 since 2017.

University leaders have warned of serious financial concerns due to frozen tuition fees paid by domestic students and a drop in international students.

Universities UK (UUK), representing 141 universities, say that if fees had kept pace with inflation, they would now be between £12,000 and £13,000, and the sector argues that more funding is essential.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer pledged to abolish tuition fees while campaigning to succeed Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader in 2020.

However, in May 2023, he scrapped the pledge, saying: "We are likely to move on from that commitment because we find ourselves in a different financial situation".

Home Office figures from October show a 16% drop in visa applications from overseas students - who can pay significantly higher tuition fees - between July and September.

How much are current university fees?

For UK students, the maximum annual tuition cost depends on where they live and study. They are as follows:

England: £9,250

Wales: £9,250

Northern Ireland: £4,750 for Northern Irish students or £9,250 for other British students

Scotland: Free for the majority of Scottish students and £9,250 for other British students

Have you heard our podcast Talking Politics? Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda in every episode