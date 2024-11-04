Why are we seeing more starling murmurations?

Play Brightcove video

Watch the spectacular aerial display of starling birds, known as a murmuration

Words by Weather Producer Amie Stone

In the UK, starling murmurations are a winter spectacle, occurring from November to March.

At dusk, starlings gather in large numbers to perform stunning aerial displays, diving and swooping in coordinated movements across the sky. Murmurations are widely celebrated as one of nature's most extraordinary sights.

Each winter, vast numbers of starlings migrate from Scandinavia to join resident UK populations, forming immense flocks that roost, rest, and sleep together.

What is a starling murmuration?

A murmuration is a remarkable display created by thousands of starlings flying in intricate, synchronised patterns.

Despite a decline in starling populations, this aerial dance remains visible at dawn and dusk, with the best chances of witnessing it during the winter months.

Why and how does a murmuration happen?

Starlings are thought to gather in murmurations primarily to deter predators, using the swirling flock as a form of protection.

The larger the flock, the lower the risk for each individual bird, as predators are more likely to be confused by the shifting mass.

With extremely fast reaction times, starlings can change direction in an instant, allowing the entire group to respond to movements seamlessly.

Birds within the murmuration often shift positions to minimize their time on the vulnerable outer edges of the flock.

Where is the best place to see them?

While you can catch murmurations across the UK, certain locations, like Brighton and Eastbourne in Sussex, are known for their impressive displays.

Other coastal towns, such as Bognor, Chichester, and Hastings, also occasionally host these captivating gatherings, particularly during the winter months.

