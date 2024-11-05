Jennifer Lopez believes ‘certain communities diminished’ during US election

Play Brightcove video

Jennifer Lopez told ITV News Entertainment Reporter Rishi Davda that there has been a diminishing of certain communities in the election campaign

Countless celebrities will vote red or blue, fewer will publicly throw their support behind a US presidential candidate.

Given that politics is such a divisive part of American culture, A-listers run the risk of splitting their fan bases by making their political leanings known.

That doesn’t stop some megastars, however, from using their influence to sway people towards their way of thinking.

Donald Trump has had the support of X owner Elon Musk, actor Zachary Levi, singer Kid Rock, wrestler Hulk Hogan and others.

While Kamala Harris has been backed by singers Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez.

Jennifer Lopez endorsed Kamala Harris during her campaign. Credit: AP

Last week, Lopez (aka J Lo) campaigned alongside Democratic nominee Harris in Nevada. It came just days after a comedian at a Trump rally had referred to Puerto Rico as a "floating island of garbage."J Lo is a Puerto Rican American, both her parents were born there. She claimed the comedian’s "joke" had offended "every Latino in this country."

Speaking to me at the premiere of her new film Unstoppable, I asked why she felt the need to use her voice and speak at the Harris event.

The singer and actor said: "It’s about empowering people, it’s about letting them know that they are important and to use their voice and that their voice counts."

Referring to the recent immigration rhetoric that has dominated much of the conversation in the run-up to the election, J Lo said that she thinks "there has been a diminishing of certain communities and certain people and that is not really what America stands for."

Jharrel Jerome, from left, Jennifer Lopez, Anthony Robles and Judy Robles at the premiere of the film Unstoppable. Credit: AP

She added: "I was very keen to get out there and was very particular with the message that I wanted to deliver personally to people because I know that is what I want to hear.""You matter," she goes on. "You are important, you have the power, go out there and use it and I think sometimes we forget that. We think we are just one person and we’re not going to make a difference, but we are."

The star happened to be promoting her new movie in London on the same day as the election on the other side of the Atlantic.

Unstoppable tells the story of Anthony Robles, who was born with one leg, and went on to become a wrestling champion.

Lopez plays Anthony’s mother, Judy, and says that ‘you can’t help but get to know them and see that they are a unit. They grew up together in many ways and inspired each other.’

Unstoppable is out in cinemas on December 6 2024 and on Prime Video January 16 2025.

