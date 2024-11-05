Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dismissed popular defence minister Yoav Gallant, in a surprise announcement.

Netanyahu and Gallant have repeatedly been at odds throughout the war in Gaza. Israel's PM previously attempted to fire his rival back in March 2023, a move that prompted widespread street protests.

Israel Katz, currently the foreign minister, will become the new defence minister and Gideon Sa'ar will replace Katz as foreign.

More to follow...

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...