Benjamin Netanyahu fires Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dismissed popular defence minister Yoav Gallant, in a surprise announcement.
Netanyahu and Gallant have repeatedly been at odds throughout the war in Gaza. Israel's PM previously attempted to fire his rival back in March 2023, a move that prompted widespread street protests.
Israel Katz, currently the foreign minister, will become the new defence minister and Gideon Sa'ar will replace Katz as foreign.
More to follow...
