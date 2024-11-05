The Tobacco and Vapes Bill, aimed at creating the "first smoke-free generation," will be introduced to Parliament on Tuesday.

The Bill, first introduced by the previous Tory government in March 2024 before being shelved, will place restrictions on smoking and vaping.

Labour ministers hope the "historic" legislation will “save thousands of lives and protect the NHS."

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said: ”Unless we act to help people stay healthy, the rising tide of ill health in our society threatens to overwhelm and bankrupt our NHS. Prevention is better than cure.“This Government is taking bold action to create the first smoke-free generation, clamp down on kids getting hooked on nicotine through vapes, and protect children and vulnerable people from the harms of secondhand smoke.“This historic legislation will save thousands of lives and protect the NHS. By building a healthy society, we will also help to build a healthy economy, with fewer people off work sick.”

How will smoking be restricted?

The Bill will ban smoking for anyone born after 1 January 2009 by gradually increasing the age at which tobacco can be bought.

Current indoor smoking ban powers could be extended to some outdoor spaces such as children’s playgrounds, outside schools and hospitals.

There will not be an outright ban on smoking.

Why is smoking being restricted further?

The number of cancers caused by smoking has risen by 17% since 2003, according to the Department of Health and Social Care.

Professor Sir Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer for England, said a "smoke free" country "would prevent disease, disability and premature deaths for children born today and for people long into the future".

He added: "Smoking causes harm across the life course from stillbirths, asthma in children, cancers, strokes and heart attacks to premature dementia.”

More than eight million people have died due to smoking over the past 50 years, Hazel Cheeseman, chief executive at Action on Smoking (Ash) said.

How will the bill restrict vapes?

The Bill will limit vape advertising and sponsorship. As well as restricting flavours, displays and the packaging of e-cigarettes to reduce their appeal to children and young people.

Disposable vapes will be banned from June 1, 2025, under separate environmental legislation.

The ban will not apply to refillable vapes, which are often used to help people quit smoking.

Why are vapes being restricted?

The government is introducing the ban not only because of the impact on public health but also the impact on the environment, pointing to the "wasteful" single-use plastics in them.

They are also particularly worried about the increasing number of young people taking up vaping, with the bright colours and fruity flavours marketed at children.

Last year, up to five million single-use vapes were estimated to be either littered or thrown away every week in the UK – almost four times as much as the previous year.

Figures also show that a quarter of 11-15-year-olds used a vape last year - the government has criticised the way disposable vapes are marketed to children, describing it as "unacceptable".

