Play Brightcove video

Voters in the US have been heading to the polls to cast their ballots for either Donald Trump or Kamala Harris in one of the nation’s most historic presidential races.

The run-off between Democrat Harris and Republican Trump is one of the closest races in US history.

The campaigns have been running for months to convince Americans to give them their vote, using everything from celebrity endorsements and dozens of rallies, to handwritten notes and tampon packaging to attract as many people to cross their name at the ballot box.

The first ballots on Tuesday were cast in a tiny township in the state of New Hampshire, where polling always opens at midnight on election day (5am UK time).

The town, Dixville Notch, only has six voters so the result was announced a few hours later - and it was a dead heat.

States that are traditionally Republican - like Oklahoma - or Democrat - like New York - are likely to be called as soon as the polls close.However, for some key battleground states, networks will wait until a high number of votes are counted before making a projection because the result could go either way.As a result, some states might not be called for hours, or even days, which could lead to delays in announcing the final result.ITV News' US election programme will guide you through the night and provide in-depth analysis as the results are announced.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

Bomb threats in Georgia

Over the last few days, voting has been hit by wild claims of voter fraud.

On polling day in Georgia, bomb threats were made against polling stations, which turned out to be false.

They were allegedly "Russian in origin" and temporarily closed two polling stations in the state, local officials said.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told reporters on Tuesday: "We’ve heard some threats that were of Russian origin.

“In the interest of public safety, we always check that out, and we’ll just continue to be very responsible when we hear about stuff like that.”

However, a statement from the FBI does not disclose the source of the bomb threat.

"FBI is aware of several bomb threats that have been made around the state of Georgia. Election integrity and protecting our community is our highest priority... as Americans exercise their right to vote," the agency said.

Whoever is announced as the winner will officially become president of the United States on Inauguration Day on January 20, 2025.

ITV News Deputy Political Editor Anushka Asthana takes us through how the electoral college system works in the US election

Play Brightcove video

Voting issues in swing state Pennsylvania

Voting hours in Pennsylvania will be extended until 10pm ET (3am GMT) due to a software malfunction that disrupted ballot scanning, according to a local court ruling.

The extension request was approved by a state court on Tuesday, based on the suggestion of Cambria County election officials in western Pennsylvania.

Also, any votes cast after 8pm ET (1am GMT) will be classified as provisional ballots.

“The Cambria County Board of Election learned early this morning that a software malfunction in the County’s Electronic Voting System has prevented voters from scanning their ballots. This should not discourage voters from voting at their voting precincts,” the Office of County Commissioners said in a statement.

What are the polls saying?

A poll in Iowa, conducted by the respected pollster Ann Selzer, was headline news on the eve of the election.

It found Harris leading Trump by three percentage points in the Hawkeye state.

But arguably of more significance, it suggests older white non-college-educated women are breaking late for Harris and may be an indicator of a similar trend in the other critical rust belt states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

A voter poses with cardboards of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. Credit: AP

How does the election work?

In order to win the election you need to get at least 270 seats in the Electoral College. Each of the 50 states, plus Washington DC, make up this map.

They are broken down by the number of politicians and the population of each state. Wyoming has the smallest population and therefore three votes, whereas California has the largest, so gets 54 electoral votes.

The winner takes it all in each state. Even if you win by just one vote, you get all the points up for grabs.

In total, there are 538 points that could be won, 270 is the magic number.

US election 2024: What are the House and Senate, and why do they matter?

What are the swing states deciding the US election - and how do Harris and Trump poll in them?

The election is likely to be decided by seven swing states. These are states that have voted for both the Democratic and Republican Party in the past and may be likely to change again. These states are the so-called "Rustbelt" and may decide the winner:

Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania in the north

Further south, the "Sunbelt" with Arizona and Nevada to the west

Georgia and North Carolina to the east

The candidate who gets the most popular votes does not necessarily win the election. In 2016, more Americans voted for Hilary Clinton, yet Trump won the Electoral College.

What are the candidates campaigning about?

The campaign rhetoric has focused heavily on key issues that resonate with the American electorate.

Trump has centred his campaign on themes of economic recovery and national security, emphasising his achievements prior to the pandemic.

He argues for tax cuts, deregulation, and a strong military stance.

Trump has also framed the election as a choice between freedom and government control, appealing to voters who prioritise individual liberties and a robust economy.

Harris, on the other hand, has highlighted themes of equity, healthcare reform, and climate action.

She emphasises the need for a comprehensive approach to healthcare, including lowering prescription drug prices and expanding access.

You can watch the US election results live as they unfold with in-depth analysis from 10.45pm right through the night on ITV1 and ITVX

Want an expert briefing on US politics and the presidential race? Listen to our latest podcast Talking Politics USA