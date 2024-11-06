A Kamala Harris victory would undoubtedly have been a more comfortable outcome for the Labour Party, especially for Foreign Secretary David Lammy, who has previously been a vocal critic of Donald Trump.

From comparing Trump to Hitler and calling for his state visit to be canceled during his last presidency, to questioning whether Trump would pass his GCSEs, Lammy did not hold back while in opposition.

As Foreign Secretary however, his tone has noticeably shifted.

Representing the UK on the global stage and recognising the necessity of working with the Trump administration, Lammy extended his congratulations with a more diplomatic tone.

Gone are the days when he would openly suggest joining street protests against Trump.

Fully aware of the likelihood of a Trump victory, Labour has been working to build relationships with Republicans.

Lammy, in particular, has met with Vice President-elect JD Vance several times, claiming they have a lot in common.

Yet, the challenge remains as Trump and his team are known for bearing grudges.

From Lammy’s past tweets to a recent complaint accusing Labour of election interference, sparked by a social media post about a Labour staffer organising support for the Harris campaign, these tensions could create a strained period for the UK-US 'special relationship', unless further efforts are made to ease the friction.

There is also a balance to be struck.

Vance had previously joked the UK had ‘turned into an Islamist state’ - a characterisation swiftly rejected by Labour.

While Lammy and Co will be keen to build relationships, they will be cautious about what a Trump administration might say and do, which may not always necessarily align with Labour’s political ideals.