Keir Starmer and world leaders congratulate Trump on election victory

Sir Keir Starmer has joined world leaders in congratulating Donald Trump, after he declared victory in the US election, after

The prime minister said he looks forward to working with Trump in the coming years, and that he hoped the UK-US special relationship will “continue to prosper”.

In a statement shared on X, prime minister said: “Congratulations president-elect Trump on your historic election victory. I look forward to working with you in the years ahead.

“As the closest of allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defence of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise.

“From growth and security to innovation and tech, I know that the UK-US special relationship will continue to prosper on both sides of the Atlantic for years to come.”

Sir Keir will be keen to build bridges with Mr Trump after the Republican politician’s campaign filed a legal complaint about Labour activists supporting Kamala Harris.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy also added his congratulations, saying he looked forward to 'an era of a strong United States of America under President Trump’s decisive leadership.'

There have been concerns that a Trump victory could signal an end to American support for Ukraine in its war against Russia.

Donald Trump meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Trump Tower, in September 2024.

However, Zelenskyy said he recalled a "great meeting with President Trump back in September, when we discussed in detail the Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnership, the Victory Plan, and ways to put an end to Russian aggression against Ukraine."

They have been joined by Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Hungary's Viktor Orbán and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Whilst he hasn't publicly congratulated Trump, leader of the UK's Reform Party was in attendance at Donald Trump's address to thank supporters as he appeared on track to return to the White House as 47th President of the United States.

