Live: World awaits result of US election as Trump takes lead

Welcome to PA’s live US election page.

Republican Donald Trump took an early lead in the US presidential race against rival Vice President Kamala Harris as the results began to come in.

Former president Mr Trump moved ahead in the early hours, winning the key battleground states of North Carolina and Georgia.

Key points

The winning candidate needs to get a majority of 270 Electoral College votes

Republicans win US Senate majority

Donald Trump wins swing state of Georgia

Source: PA

Here’s all the latest:

6.20am

A UK-based Democrat at a London gathering of party supporters said the night has “got worse and worse” for Kamala Harris.

Jill Turetzky, who votes in South Carolina, told the PA news agency: “I showed up today really excited. I was just watching everything that Kamala’s done, I’d read her autobiography – I love her.

“And it started going wrong and got worse and worse. There are still some states and it is still possible, but it’s very, very unlikely.”

Ms Turetzky, 55, said she was “sad” about how the election night had unfolded.

She added: “You can look around the room, there were more than 400 to start and now so many people have gone.”

6.17am

Kamala Harris has won New Hampshire.

6.03am

Donald Trump has won the 1st Congressional District in Nebraska and one electoral vote.

6am

Donald Trump has won the swing state of Georgia.

Supporters watch election results at an election night campaign watch party for Donald Trump in West Palm Beach, Forida Credit: Alex Brandon/AP

5.56am

5.51am

A Harris adviser has said the vice president will not speak on election night and that the campaign believes ‘we still have votes to count’.

5.47am

Supporters attend an election night campaign watch party for Kamala Harris, on the campus of Howard University in Washington Credit: Tasos Katopodis/Pool Photo via AP

5.45am

Voters have elected two black women to serve simultaneously in the US Senate for the first time. Delaware’s Lisa Blunt Rochester and Maryland’s Angela Alsobrooks prevailed in their races, doubling the number of black women ever elected to the Senate – from two to four.

5.41am

Donald Trump is reported to be heading from his Florida estate to his election watch party in Palm Beach.

5.37am

(PA Graphics) Credit: PA Graphics

(PA Graphics) Credit: PA Graphics

5.30am

People at an election night watch party react after an abortion rights amendment to the Missouri constitution passed Credit: Charlie Riedel/AP

5.22am

Abortion rights advocates lost on a Florida ballot measure but prevailed in four other states, including Missouri, where an amendment clears the way to undo one of the nation’s strictest bans.

Howard University students watch live election results during a watch party near an election night event for Kamala Harris in Washington Credit: Nathan Howard/AP

5.10am

Kamala Harris has won the 2nd Congressional District in Nebraska and one electoral vote.

5.08am

The Republicans have won a US Senate majority, seizing control of the chamber for the first time in four years.

5.05am

Democrat Nancy Pelosi has won re-election to the US House of Representatives in California’s 11th Congressional District.

5.02am

Kamala Harris has won Hawaii.

4.57am

Poll workers count votes at a polling station in Derry, New Hampshire Credit: Steven Senne/AP

(PA Graphics) Credit: PA Graphics

4.50am

Democratic senator Amy Klobuchar has won a fourth term, defeating anti-establishment Republican and former NBA player Royce White in Minnesota.

4.49am

Voters at an election night watch party in Cincinnati Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/AP

4.44am

Republican Lauren Boebert has won election to the US House of Representatives in Colorado’s 4th Congressional District.

(PA Graphics) Credit: PA Graphics

4.43am

Kamala Harris has won the state of Virginia.

4.42am

Republican Ted Cruz has won re-election to US Senate from Texas. Republicans are one seat away from a Senate majority after flipping a critical seat in Ohio and holding the seat in Texas.

4.39am

People pose for photos with a cardboard cutout of Kamala Harris at the Democrats Abroad US election watching event in central London Credit: Yui Mok/PA

4.35am

Kamala Harris has won the state of New Mexico.

4.30am

Republican Bernie Moreno has won election to US Senate from Ohio, beating incumbent Sherrod Brown.

Ohio Republican Bernie Moreno during a watch party in Westlake, Ohio, with his wife Bridget Credit: Sue Ogrocki/AP

4.24am

Kamala Harris has won Oregon.

4.23am

Donald Trump has won in the swing state of North Carolina.

4.10am

Crucial battleground states including Georgia, Pennsylvania and North Carolina are yet to be called, and could tip the balance in the contest to be the next US president.

Supporters dance at an election night campaign watch party for Donald Trump in West Palm Beach, Florida Credit: Alex Brandon/AP

4.05am

A bar hosting Democratic Party supporters in London went virtually silent as a television network showed Donald Trump narrowly ahead in swing states.

Some UK-based Democrats held their head in their hands as concern spread that Kamala Harris is not doing well enough in the vital battleground states.

There were shouts of “No, that can’t be right” as projections on CNN showed Mr Trump strongly ahead among Latino voters in Michigan.

4am

A spokesperson for Republicans Abroad has said Democrats are on course for a “shellacking” and that Kamala Harris’ path to victory is “getting narrower and narrower”.

Sara Elliot told Times Radio: “I think that we will probably know the winner before 6am London time tonight. It does not look like it’s going to be close at all.

“New York Times has just predicted that Donald Trump will win the popular vote in addition to the electoral college. And he looks slated to win not only the Sun Belt, but the Blue Wall as well. This is what we would call in America a shellacking, a thumping.

“It is definitely not what we expected in some ways, being that the polls were as close as they are.”

She continued: “Her just path to victory is getting narrower and narrower, and it doesn’t look possible. So this is a real realignment for the Republican Party, because this is a very unique coalition that has crossed the finish line, or appears to be crossing the finish line. But it is also a new day in America.

“You know, 70% of Americans felt that the country was on the wrong track. The main issues in this campaign have been the economy and immigration. And those are the issues that Donald Trump polls much better than Kamala Harris.

“And again, there is a huge gender gap in this election campaign. Male vote is coming out for Donald Trump and the female vote coming out for Kamala Harris.”

A line of voters as polls opened on election day in St Petersburg, Florida Credit: Dirk Shadd/Tampa Bay Times via AP

4am

Democrat Sarah McBride has been elected to the US House of Representatives and will become the first openly transgender person to serve in Congress. Ms McBride easily defeated Republican John Whalen III in the race for Delaware’s lone House seat.

(PA Graphics) Credit: PA Graphics