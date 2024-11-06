Kamala Harris says her heart is full of gratitude despite the outcome of the election not being what she "hoped or fought for" in her first address after Trump's win.

Arriving to the stage backed by the cheers of thousands, Harris said she would concede the election but not the fight that millions of Americans had supported in backing her campaign.

It comes after Harris called the president-elect to offer her congratulations on Wednesday.

She also said that she had told Trump that she "will help him and his team with their transition, and that we will engage in a peaceful transfer of power."

