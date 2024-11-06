Play Brightcove video

ITV News' Global Security Editor Rohit Kachroo is in Atlanta, Georgia, as polling stations deal with non-credible bomb threats

Non-credible b omb threats at polling stations in Georgia, Michigan, Arizona and Wisconsin have caused voting hours to be extended on election day, according to officials.

The FBI said in a statement on Tuesday that " Russian email domains" were behind bomb threats at " polling locations in several states".

"None of the threats have been determined to be credible thus far," it added.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told reporters the threats came over the internet and included cyrillic text indicating it was "from Russia."

He said: "They’re up to mischief, it seems, and they don’t want us to have a smooth, fair and accurate election.

"Anything that can get us to fight amongst ourselves - they can count that as a victory."

The threats have been made in key swing states, including Georgia, Arizona and Wisconsin, where a few tens of thousands of Americans could have a difference in the overall vote in the presidential election, in which Republican Donald Trump is facing off against Democrat Kamala Harris.

Georgia appears to be the worst-hit state, with voting hours extended in 12 polling stations, including six in DeKalb County, five in Fulton County and one in Gwinnett County - all within the Atlanta suburbs.

Cait Conley, a senior adviser to the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, said that though officials have responded to bomb threats, disinformation and other problems, there are no major incidents with a national-level impact.

