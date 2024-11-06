Trump secures the greatest comeback in American history

For the second time in eight years Donald Trump has delivered a political earthquake.

This time it is even greater on the Richter Scale. In 2016, Democrats plausibly argued it was a fluke. They noted that he had lost the popular vote and had only secured the White House because of the idiosyncrasies of the Electoral College.

There can no such argument this time. Trump won the popular vote. It appears he has won all seven battleground states. He swept Florida and Texas by wide margins, which were expected to be much more competitive races.

It doesn’t stop there. He made inroads into Democratic strongholds like New Jersey. He attracted significant support from young voters in the Midwest and Black voters in Georgia.

Donald Trump applauded by his wife Melania as he addresses supporters. Credit: AP

Republicans won control of the Senate. They may win the House.

In other words, this was a sweeping vindication for Donald Trump.

He has faced four trails and nearly one hundred criminal charges. He was convicted of multiple felonies in New York.

Furthermore, and even more dramatically, Trump faced two assassination attempts. One came within millimetres of killing him. Remember, he was impeached twice during his last presidency.

Trump raises a fist in the wake of his assassination attempt. Credit: AP

And yet here we are. Trump will be America’s 47th president in 75 days. He will be a convicted felon occupying the Oval Office.

Say what you like - and many liberal Americas are in a state of severe shock - but Donald Trump has just completed the most remarkable political comeback since this nation was founded 247 years ago.

We must now wait to see if he delivers on promises to launch the greatest deportation of illegal immigrants in U.S. history, to introduce huge tariffs, and to reduce U.S. commitments to Ukraine.

We can assume Trump will pardon the January 6 insurrectionists. He will certainly order the Justice Department to dismiss the federal charges that he faces.

The great maverick is back in the White House. The world should brace for some serious aftershocks.

